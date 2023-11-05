LTFRB chief not yet off the hook despite Palace order

Watch more on iWantTFC

LTFRB chief Teofilo Guadiz III is not yet off the hook despite a Palace order reinstating him a month after he was suspended due to allegations of corruption.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said Guadiz will return as chief of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board effective Monday based on the order from Malacanang.

"In compliance with the order, we are returning Chairman Guadiz effective today," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

However, he said a National Bureau of Investigation probe on the issue of alleged corruption against Guadiz will continue.

"It will be our basis for a final decision," he said, noting that the order from the Office of the President stated there is no reason to place Guadiz under further preventive suspension "unless a supervening event maintaining the same accusations against him is put forth before this office."

Former LTFRB employee Jeff Tumbado earlier accused Guadiz III as well as other unnamed transportation and Malacanang officials of receiving large sums of money in exchange for franchises, routes, special permits and other documents from the agency.

Tumbado later recanted his statement.