Home  >  News

Various groups condemn killing of Misamis Occidental radio broadcaster

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 06 2023 11:56 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Outrage over the brazen murder of a Philippine provincial journalist during his live program.

Authorities have released an image of one of the three suspects in the killing of media man Juan Jumalon. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 6, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Juan Jumalon   Misamis Occidental   media attacks  