Home > News Various groups condemn killing of Misamis Occidental radio broadcaster ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 06 2023 11:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Outrage over the brazen murder of a Philippine provincial journalist during his live program. Authorities have released an image of one of the three suspects in the killing of media man Juan Jumalon. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Juan Jumalon Misamis Occidental media attacks