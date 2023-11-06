Home > News 2 naospital kasunod ng chemical spill sa Batangas storage facility ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 06 2023 08:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Dalawa ang naospital habang daan-daang residente ang inilikas sa isang barangay sa Bauan, Batangas dahil sa masangsang na amoy dulot ng chemical spill sa isang storage facility doon. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Lunes, 6 Nobyembre 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, regions, regional news, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPH Tagalog news regions regional news Bauan Batangas chemical spill storage facility