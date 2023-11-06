Home  >  News

2 naospital kasunod ng chemical spill sa Batangas storage facility

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 06 2023 08:15 PM

Dalawa ang naospital habang daan-daang residente ang inilikas sa isang barangay sa Bauan, Batangas dahil sa masangsang na amoy dulot ng chemical spill sa isang storage facility doon. Nagpa-Patrol, Dennis Datu. TV Patrol, Lunes, 6 Nobyembre 2023

