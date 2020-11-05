Home  >  News

3 sasakyan nagkarambola sa EDSA-Boni

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 06 2020 07:08 AM

Nagkarambola ang 3 sasakyan sa southbound lane ng EDSA-Boni Biyernes ng umaga. Ayon sa paunang imbestigasyon, tila nakainom ang drayber ng kotse na bumangga sa pickup.

Nagdulot ng mabigat na trapik ang insidente. - Sakto, Biyernes, 6 Nobyembre, 2020

