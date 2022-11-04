Home  >  News

BuCor officials tagged as alleged masterminds behind Percy Lapid murder

Posted at Nov 05 2022 12:44 AM

Officials from the Philippine prisons bureau were tagged by several inmates as the alleged masterminds behind the October 3 murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid. Mike Navallo tells us at least 10 suspects are facing additional murder complaints from the justice department.—The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 4, 2022
