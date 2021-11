Watch more on iWantTFC

The Department of Health on Friday said it was seeking around another week to study calls for government to stop requiring the use of face shields in more places, as COVID-19 cases dropped.



The proposal was tackled during a meeting of the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 on Thursday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire confirmed.

“Nag-manifest po ang Department of Health na bigyan pa kami ng isang linggo para patuloy na pag-aralan,” she said in a Palace press briefing.

(The Department of Health manifested for us to be given a week to continue studying this.)

Government previously required face shields in all public areas, becoming the only country in the world with such mandate for all amid the pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte in September said the covering was no longer required in open spaces and would only be required in areas that are crowded, closed and cause close contact.