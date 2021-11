Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—State weather bureau PAGASA on Friday said it was monitoring a low pressure area near Northern Samar.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said the low pressure area was last seen at 60 km east of Catarman town, Northern Samar.

Weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario told TeleRadyo that it was not probable it would develop into a storm.

PAGASA said the weather disturbance would bring about cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the Visayas area, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Palawan, and the Mindoro provinces.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains while it is being affected by the amihan or northeast monsoon.