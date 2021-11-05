Watch more on iWantTFC

Navotas is the sole city in Metro Manila that has achieved the status of being "very low-risk" for COVID-19 in the update released by the OCTA Research Group. In an interview on ANC's Headstart today, Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco shared the best practices the local government unit implemented to achieve this status, among them their vaccination and contact tracing system.

— ANC, 5 November 2021