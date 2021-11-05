Home  >  News

WATCH: Navotas Mayor shares city's best practices in addressing COVID-19

Posted at Nov 05 2021 01:30 PM | Updated as of Nov 05 2021 01:32 PM

Navotas is the sole city in Metro Manila that has achieved the status of being "very low-risk" for COVID-19 in the update released by the OCTA Research Group. In an interview on ANC's Headstart today, Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco shared the best practices the local government unit implemented to achieve this status, among them their vaccination and contact tracing system. 

— ANC, 5 November 2021
