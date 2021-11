MMDA to bring back number coding scheme if EDSA traffic worsens

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday said it would bring back the number coding scheme if traffic congestion along EDSA, the region’s main thoroughfare, worsens due to the easing of mobility restrictions.

MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos said the number of vehicles plying EDSA daily is now at around 402,000, close to the 405,000 vehicles recorded pre-pandemic.

He also hopes the increased mobility will not result in another spike in cases.

- ANC Rundown 5 November 2021