The Philippine drug regulator said on Friday it could decide on the use of COVID-19 booster or third jabs in a week or two, which would meet government's target of administering these shots to select groups in November.

The Food and Drug Administration earlier this week said Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, and Sputnik have applied and sent data for their emergency use authorization to include boosters or third shots.

"Ito po ngayon ay inaaral na ng ating expert panel, lahat po ng mga possible combinations, whether the same vaccine or a different po na third vaccine ang ibibigay," said FDA chief Eric Domingo.

(Our vaccine expert panel is studying these, all possible combinations, whether to give the same vaccine or a different brand for the third dose.)

"At minamadali naman po at itong ating pagsusuri ng mga datos ay matatapos po siguro within 1 to 2 weeks, kaya po maaari naman po talagang maumpisahan natin ngayong buwan na ito ang pagbigay po ng extra dose," he said in a televised public briefing.

(And we are fast-tracking our scrutiny of the data and perhaps we could finish within 1 to 2 weeks, so it is possible to start giving the extra dose this month.)

Government aims to give extra doses to health workers, immunocompromised senior citizens, and other individuals with health risks by Nov. 15, vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Tuesday.

But authorities would have to wait for the vaccines' revised EUAs, a recommendation of the World Health Organization, and go signal from the national policy team, said Galvez, who leads the National Task Force Against COVID-19.