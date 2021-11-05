Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA— Handa na ang Department of Education sa pilot implementation ng limited in-person classes na magsisimula sa Nobyembre 15 sa mga piling paaralan sa bansa.

Ayon kay Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan, iniinspeksiyon na ang mga eskuwelahang lalahok sa face-to-face classes.

Nasa 100 public schools at 20 private schools ang pinayagang lumahok sa limited in-person classes. Sakop lamang nito ang mga mag-aaral sa kindergarten, grades 1 to 3, at senior high school.

Ani Malaluan, nagbigay na ng permiso ang magulang ng mga estudyanteng babalik sa paaralan.

"They are actually excited to see sa mga mag-aaral natin na tumuntong ulit sa loob ng mga silid-aralan," aniya sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Biyernes.

Pinag-aaralan din ng ahensiya na mapalawak ang numero ng pilot schools.

"But the final decision there, magsu-submit kami sa Office of the President probably on Monday of the recommendation to give the Department of Health and Department of Education greater flexibility in determining the number of schools that can participate dito sa ating pilot implementation," ani Malaluan.