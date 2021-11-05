Home  >  News

3 menor de edad muntik malunod sa Maguindanao

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 05 2021 10:03 AM

MAYNILA - Nasagip ng Philippine Coast Guard ang tatlong menor de edad na muntik malunod sa beach sa Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

Ang tatlong bata ay mga residente ng Purok Durian, Barangay Bagua sa Cotabato City na dumayo para sa kanilang family outing sa isang private resort sa Barangay Kusiong sa Datu Odin.

Sa imbestigasyon, pinaglalaruan ng mga biktima ang kanilang salbabida habang naliligo sa beach nang mangyari ang insidente.

Agad na rumesponde ang Coast Guard Special Operations Group BARMM at Tactical Operations Group 12 ng Philippine Air Force para tulungan ang tatlo.

Dinala sila sa ospital para malapatan ng paunang lunas at makarekober sa insidente.

Paalala ng Coast Guard sa mga magulang na bantayan ang mga anak lalo na kung mga menor de edad pa para maiwasan ang sitwasyong maaari nilang ikapahamak.

- TeleRadyo 5 Nobyembre 2021

