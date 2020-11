Typhoon-hit tourism sector may avail of aid under Bayanihan 2: chief

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Displaced tourism workers affected by Super Typhoon Rolly may avail of some P3 billion worth of assistance allotted under Bayanihan 2, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said Thursday.

The fund is originally allocated for the sector's workers hit by the COVID-19 pandemic's lockdown, according to Puyat.

An additional P100 million was allotted for displaced tourist guides and some P6 billion is allocated for soft loans for medium, small and micro tourism enterprises, Puyat said.

The strong winds and torrential rains of Rolly, the world's strongest storm so far this year, had inundated large swaths of Bicol region and other parts of Luzon, knocked down electrical posts and damaged heritage structures, leaving at least 19 dead and displacing hundreds of thousands.