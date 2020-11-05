Home  >  News

New 'vaccine czar' unveils national COVID-19 vaccine roadmap

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 05 2020 10:48 PM

The Philippines' new "vaccine czar", Carlito Galvez Jr., unveiled a plan detailing the procurement and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine for Filipinos.

Meanwhile, local researchers tell the public to stay vigilant even as COVID-19 cases decline in Metro Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 5, 2020
