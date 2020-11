Galvez to tap experts to join COVID-19 vaccine core group

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Newly-minted COVID-19 vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr will form a team of representatives from government agencies and the private sector as he takes on his role.

This panel will consist of about 20 people who are "experts" on vaccines, diplomacy, logistics, and financing, Galvez said. This inter-agency group will be in charge of the assessment, planning, and execution of the country's vaccination program.

President Rodrigo Duterte will approve the names in a list Galvez will submit. His recommendation will include people from the Department of Finance, the Department of Health, Department of Foreign Affairs, and the private sector, he said.

"Mayroon po tayong tinatawag na mga new people, at the same time, kasama rin ang IATF," he said, referring to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

(We will have what we call new people and at the same time, the IATF.)

Galvez, a former military chief and currently a peace process adviser, is also chief implementer of the National Task Force against COVID-19 and the vaccine roadmap task group will be under this office.