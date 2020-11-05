Home  >  News

European Union extends nearly P63-M aid for super typhoon Rolly victims

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 05 2020 10:45 PM

The European Union donated more than P60 million to the Philippines to support victims of typhoon Rolly. This, as parts of the Bicol region continue to grapple with the aftermath of the powerful storm. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 5, 2020
