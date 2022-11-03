Home  >  News

P162,000 halaga ng hinihinalang shabu tinangkang ipuslit sa NCR District Jail

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2022 06:45 AM

MAYNILA—Arestado ang isang 24-anyos na lalaki matapos madiskubre ng tauhan ng Metro Manila District Jail na may nakaipit na hinihinalang shabu sa ihahatid sana nitong sapatos sa isa sa mga inmates.

Ayon kay Police Lt. Nelvin Pacia, station commander ng Taguig Substation 10, bandang alas-4 nitong Huwebes nang dalhin ang sapatos at iba pang gamit ng suspek para i-deliver sa isa sa mga nakakulong.

Nagduda umano ang nag-inspeksyon sa ipapasok na gamit matapos na mapansing kakaiba ang pagkakadikit ng swelas ng sapatos. Dito na nadiskubre na may nakaipit palang droga sa sapatos.

Nasa 23.9 gramo ang timbang nito na may street value na P162,000, ayon sa mga awtoridad.

Walang piyansa ang kaso dahil lampas limang gramo ang ilegal na droga.

Ayon sa PNP, wala namang record ng ibang kaso lalo na kaugnay sa droga ang suspek.

Itinanggi naman ng suspek na alam niyang may lamang droga ang dalang sapatos. Depensa niya, napag-utusan lang siya at hindi niya rin umano kilala ang nag-utos sa kanya.

Maliban dito, tikom na ang bibig ng suspek. Mahaharap siya sa kasong paglabag sa Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.—Ulat ni Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

