Aguirre offers supposed proof Ragos was not coerced into linking De Lima to illegal drug trade

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2022 02:50 AM

A video recording purportedly disproves the claim of an erstwhile Philippine prison chief that he was coerced into implicating former senator Leila de Lima in the illegal drugs trade.

The video was brought to light Thursday by former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre to refute the claim by former corrections bureau chief Rafael Ragos.

But a lawyer of the former prison official insisted the video will not affect the earlier recantation by Ragos of his testimony against De Lima.

- The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2022