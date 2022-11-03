Watch more on iWantTFC

A video recording purportedly disproves the claim of an erstwhile Philippine prison chief that he was coerced into implicating former senator Leila de Lima in the illegal drugs trade.

The video was brought to light Thursday by former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre to refute the claim by former corrections bureau chief Rafael Ragos.

But a lawyer of the former prison official insisted the video will not affect the earlier recantation by Ragos of his testimony against De Lima. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2022

