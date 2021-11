Watch more on iWantTFC

The interior department on Thursday said it might ask local officials to justify why they should not face sanctions for failing to upload data on millions of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año earlier this week said about 30 percent of local government failed to consistently submit their inoculation reports. He said this led to a gap of 10 million entries in the Vaccine Operating Reporting System.

"It’s very possible po na mag-order si Secretary Año, na mag-isyu ng show cause order laban sa mga LGUs na ito," Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in a televised public briefing.

(It’s very possible for Secretary Año to order the issuance of show cause orders against these LGUs.)

The Philippines has recorded some 2.7 million overall coronavirus infections and 43,404 deaths. At least 28.1 million of the 109 population have been fully inoculated so far.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday instructed the interior department "to impose the necessary sanction against LGUs and local chief executives who are not performing nor using the doses given to them in the most expeditious manner."

"I will hold each and every LGU accountable for this," he said.