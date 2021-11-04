IATF plans to hold 3-day vaccination drive this month
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 04 2021 11:18 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19, coronavirus, COVID-19 vaccination, herd immunity
- /news/11/05/21/dilg-to-hold-emergency-meeting-with-lgus-on-vaccination-drive
- /news/11/04/21/puerto-princesa-city-sarado-pa-rin-sa-mga-turista
- /video/business/11/04/21/ph-shares-climb-back-above-7200
- /sports/11/04/21/pba-why-tnt-picked-import-mckenzie-moore
- /spotlight/11/04/21/heres-what-covid-19-alert-level-2-means