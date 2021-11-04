Home  >  News

IATF plans to hold 3-day vaccination drive this month

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2021 11:18 PM

The Philippine government aims to ramp up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign with a special campaign to begin this month.

The goal is to get vaccination rates in many regions to catch up with that of Metro Manila. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 4, 2021
 
