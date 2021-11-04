Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Health experts are backing a proposal to hold a National Immunization Day for COVID-19 this month to further expand coronavirus vaccine coverage.

Dr. Ted Herbosa, adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said the Philippine Medical Association proposed the plan, which is similar to the immunization day program of the government for measles and polio where those that need to get inoculated are brought to a vaccination center.

"Planong gawin 'yan sa middle of November. Pinagpipilian pa ang exact date either November 22, 23 o 24 o pwedeng 3 days na sunod sunod na National Vaccination Day para hindi lang isang araw, para maubos natin atin stockpile sa cold storage na mga bakuna,” Herbosa said in an interview with TeleRadyo on Thursday.

(That is planned for mid November. The exact date is still being selected either Nov. 23, 23, or 24 or it can be for 3 consecutive days so we can use the vaccines stockpile in the cold storage.)

Herbosa said the program aims to vaccinate around 5 million per day.

“Kung makagawa tayo ng 3 vaccination day, that will be 15 million na mga mababakunahan mo,” he said.

(If we can do this for 3 days, 15 million people will be vaccinated.)



The proposal would help government vaccinate 12.7 million youth and eventually allow for the opening of face-to-face classes in the universities, colleges and senior high schools.

“Na prove na natin na nagwo-work ang vaccination. Inuna natin ang NCR nasa 85 percent ang fully vaccinated sa NCR at naglalabasan na ang mga tao. Ang payo ko, 'yung di pa nababakunahan magpabakuna na po kayo. Wala pong pila sa mga vaccination center ngayon,” he said.

(It has been proven that vaccination works. We started in the NCR and 85 percent are now fully vaccinated and people are now out and about. My advice is to get vaccinated now, there are no more lines in the vaccination centers.)

The Philippines, he said, received the highest number of vaccine doses at 34 million doses last October and these have been distributed to the regions.

COVID VACCINE 3rd DOSE BY NOV. 15

Meanwhile, Herbosa said the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group is working on the policy to start the implementation of the 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccines on high risk individuals, health workers and those who are immunocompromised.

“Ang basehan talaga yung additional boost ng immunity kasi yung ating antibodies after several months nagwe-wane o kumokonti at 'yan ang bine-blame nila na sanhi ng breakthrough infection kahit fully vaccinated,” he said.

(The basis here is additional boost for the immunity because after several months our antibodies wane and that is being blamed for the breakthrough infections even for fully vaccinated people.)

He added that there are discussions that one needs to have 3 doses of vaccine to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a booster shot after 5 to 10 years.



“Baka ang talagang enough na dose ay tatlong dose pero as of now hindi pa nirerekomenda itong 3 doses sa general population, sa mga high risk lang kagaya ng mga doktor at immunocompromised,” he stressed.

(Maybe 3 doses is enough but as of now, it is not yet recommended for the general population, only for the high risk like doctors and those who are immunocompromised.)