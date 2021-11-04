Watch more on iWantTFC

The interior department on Thursday said it would urge the inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response to stop requiring the use of face shields in more places.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año will propose easing the face shield rule in the IATF's next meeting this week, said DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya.

"We support na paluwagin na iyong polisiya natin sa paggamit ng face shield... We will recommend to the IATF na dahan-dahan na natin tanggalin iyong face shield as a requirement, except of course, iyong hospital setting," he said in a televised public briefing.

Hospitals are a "high risk environment," noted the official.

"At the end of the day, it will be the decision of the IATF," he added.

Government previously required face shields in all public areas, becoming the only country in the world with such mandate for all amid the pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte in September said the covering was no longer required in open spaces and would only be required in areas that are crowded, closed and cause close contact.

The OCTA Research Group last week said it would support the suggestion to drop face shield use inside cinemas.

This "makes sense" because watching movies in the theater "would not be an enjoyable experience if you are wearing a face shield," said OCTA's Dr. Guido David.

Face shields protect the eyes, through which the novel coronavirus can enter the body, said Dr. Edsel Salvana, a member of the health department’s Technical Advisory Group.

"For indoors, siguro we have to make sure everyone is vaccinated muna before we remove those face shields; baka hindi muna doon sa mga unvaccinated. We will continue to study this," he said last Tuesday.

