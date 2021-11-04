Home  >  News

2 Customs officials timbog sa umano'y pangingikil, pag-ipit sa kargamento

Posted at Nov 04 2021 08:18 PM

Arestado ng NBI ang 2 opisyal ng Bureau of Customs matapos umanong kikilan at ipitin ang kargamento ng isang importer. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 4 Nobyembre 2021
    
 

