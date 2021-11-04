Home > News 2 Customs officials timbog sa umano'y pangingikil, pag-ipit sa kargamento ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 04 2021 08:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Arestado ng NBI ang 2 opisyal ng Bureau of Customs matapos umanong kikilan at ipitin ang kargamento ng isang importer. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 4 Nobyembre 2021 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPh, Tagalog news, balita, TV Patrol Read More: PatrolPh Tagalog news balita TV Patrol NBI BOC extortion entrapment National Bureau of Investigation Bureau of Customs pangingikil entrapment operation crimes krimen /video/entertainment/11/04/21/andrea-brillantes-ac-bonifacio-pinarangalan/business/11/04/21/duterte-power-coops-that-cant-keep-up-should-quit/news/11/04/21/710-pass-electronics-engineer-board-exam/news/11/04/21/no-vax-no-transaction-policy-in-davao-brgy-lifted-day-after-implementation/video/business/11/04/21/analyst-allday-trading-pushes-psei-back-to-7200-level