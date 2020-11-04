Home  >  News

US, PH say diplomatic ties to remain strong regardless of election results

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2020 09:55 PM | Updated as of Nov 04 2020 10:52 PM

The US and Philippine governments both see steady ties between the two countries regardless of who wins the race for the White House.

Some experts, however, point to a slight shift of policy should former Vice President Joe Biden emerge victorious. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 4, 2020
