Doctors' group to launch medical mission in Bicol after Rolly onslaught

MANILA - The Philippine Medical Association said it would launch a medical mission and relief distribution in Bicol region later Wednesday following the onslaught of erstwhile Super Typhoon Rolly.

The world's strongest storm this year unroofed houses and inundated large swaths of the region, leaving at least 19 dead and several injured.

The group is accepting in-kind or cash donations it will send to Bicol and in preparation for future storms, said its president Dr. Benny Atienza.

It will also debrief residents, particularly children, after Rolly's wrath, he added.

"Binibigyan ng priority yung mga bata kasi sila yung mostly affected dyan, kailangan yung sa mental health natin i-priority natin kasi marami tayong calamity na nangyayari," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We prioritize children because they're the ones mostly affected. We need to prioritize our mental health because we are facing many calamities.)