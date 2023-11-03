Watch more on iWantTFC

A lawmaker on Friday urged Commission on Elections to reconsider its decision not to give overtime pay to teachers who served as members of the board of election inspectors during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia earlier said only employees of a government agency are entitled to overtime pay, based on the joint memorandum circular from the Commission on Audit and Department of Budget and Management.

Teachers prepare their assigned polling precinct at a village's basketball court in Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City before the polls open at 7am for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro, however, said teachers were deputized by the Comelec and should be properly compensated for rendering overtime.

"Hindi naman natin inaasahan itong mga delays or haba ng panahon ng pagbabantay ng teachers natin sa eleksyon," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The Department of Education earlier said teachers who rendered overtime during the BSKE could be given extra service credits.

Castro, however, said teachers should be given extra compensation for their labor especially since the honoraria is also taxed.

"Maniningil tayo diyan...Laging tine-thank you na lang ang mga teachers kapag may aberyang katulad niyan," she added.

