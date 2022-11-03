Home  >  News

Inmates describe alleged involvement in Percy Lapid slay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2022 11:40 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Inmates allegedly involved in the murder of Percy Lapid detailed how they were supposedly ordered to kill the Filipino broadcaster and a middleman who arranged the October 3 assassination.

The prisoners are asking that they be placed under witness protection in exchange for their revelations. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Percy Lapid   Percy Lapid slay case   Bureau of Corrections  