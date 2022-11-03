Home > News Inmates describe alleged involvement in Percy Lapid slay ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 03 2022 11:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Inmates allegedly involved in the murder of Percy Lapid detailed how they were supposedly ordered to kill the Filipino broadcaster and a middleman who arranged the October 3 assassination. The prisoners are asking that they be placed under witness protection in exchange for their revelations. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid Percy Lapid slay case Bureau of Corrections /life/11/03/22/ayala-ave-lights-up-to-usher-in-holiday-season/entertainment/11/03/22/ynna-asistio-gives-birth-to-first-child/news/11/03/22/pnr-nag-anunsiyo-ng-special-trips-matapos-may-madiskaril-na-tren/business/11/03/22/masks-now-optional-in-sm-ayala-robinsons-malls/entertainment/11/03/22/madam-inutz-ipinasilip-ang-pangarap-na-mansyon