Cellphones seized from Bilibid inmates to undergo forensic examination

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2022 12:08 AM

Thousands of illegal items were confiscated from inmates at the Philippine national penitentiary. The contraband include cellphones which prison authorities will examine to determine if any of them were used by the alleged middleman in the Percy Lapid murder case. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 2, 2022