Home  >  News

Cellphones seized from Bilibid inmates to undergo forensic examination

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2022 12:08 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Thousands of illegal items were confiscated from inmates at the Philippine national penitentiary.

The contraband include cellphones which prison authorities will examine to determine if any of them were used by the alleged middleman in the Percy Lapid murder case. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 2, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   New Bilibid Prison   Bilibid   Percy Lapid   Percy Lapid slay case   NBP   contraband   contraband items   Percival Mabasa   BuCor   bureau of Corrections  