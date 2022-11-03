Home > News BuCor OIC to implement 1-strike policy for jail officials ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 03 2022 11:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The chief of the Philippine corrections bureau vowed to stop alleged illegal activities of prison officials and inmates at the national penitentiary. That’s after thousands of smuggled contraband items were seized from inmates at the New Bilibid Prisons. An anti-crime expert believes the extremely overcrowded prison should be broken up into smaller jail facilities across the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight BuCor Bureau of Corrections New Bilibid Prison jail system /video/news/11/03/22/inmates-describe-alleged-involvement-in-percy-lapid-slay/life/11/03/22/ayala-ave-lights-up-to-usher-in-holiday-season/entertainment/11/03/22/ynna-asistio-gives-birth-to-first-child/news/11/03/22/pnr-nag-anunsiyo-ng-special-trips-matapos-may-madiskaril-na-tren/business/11/03/22/masks-now-optional-in-sm-ayala-robinsons-malls