BuCor OIC to implement 1-strike policy for jail officials

The chief of the Philippine corrections bureau vowed to stop alleged illegal activities of prison officials and inmates at the national penitentiary.

That’s after thousands of smuggled contraband items were seized from inmates at the New Bilibid Prisons.

An anti-crime expert believes the extremely overcrowded prison should be broken up into smaller jail facilities across the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2022