Alleged masterminds behind murder of Percy Lapid identified

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2022 12:01 AM

Philippine officials said they now know the masterminds of the Oct. 3 assassination of veteran broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, however, said loose ends have to be tied up first before murder charges are filed. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 2, 2022
