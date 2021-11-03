Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – About 36,000 Sinovac COVID-19 jabs affected by a fire that hit the Provincial Health Office of Zamboanga del Sur on Sunday may still be viable, an official said.

The fire that hit the health office on October 31 destroyed 148,678 doses of COVID-19 jabs.

Zamboanga del Sur provincial health officer Dr. Natzky Cagampangan said health officials will check 36,164 Sinovac doses today to see if they can still be used by Zamboangueños.

“So far meron, yung Sinovac to be inspected pa ng DOH region kasi darating sila today, if ever kung viable pa yun pero para sa amin, hindi namin ginalaw kasi parang nadaanan kasi ng mainit na fire last October 31 so sila lang ang magsabi if viable pa ba yung Sinovac,” he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

“It remains to be inspected by the DOH region,” he added.

Cagampang also noted that DOH officials arrived last night to drop off Sinovac and AstraZeneca shots so that vaccination in the province may still continue this week.

“Nakausap ko kahapon si regional director sa DOH Zamboanga City, si Dr. Brillantes. Binigyan kami ng Sinovac kagabi atsaka AstraZeneca para yung mga naka-2nd dose schedule this week mabigay namin,” he said.

“Pero yung sa Pfizer, sabi ni RD, if ever lang na meron na kaming ultra low freezer then they will make an arrangement to send us na naman ng bagong Pfizer vaccines para dito sa Zamboanga del Sur.”

Cagampang said they have cleaned and prepared the temporary office and cold chain storage if the vaccines are stored at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan building.

“Yesterday, nalinis na namin yung temporary office tsaka cold chain storage ng COVID vaccines natin, doon namin ma-istore sa yung temporary naming place is from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan Building ground floor,” he said.

“So na-inspect na rin ni RD kahapon kasi dumating siya dito kahapon. Nakita niya yung place, merong, darating din doon yung team niya, mga electrical engineers to check if okay ba yung area to be stored yung vaccines natin.”

“So far nicheck na rin natin ng mga electrical engineers ng provincial engineer’s office, okay naman yung lugar pero we are waiting na ma-approve yun sa DOH region na mga technical persons nila.”

Cagampang added that they have already bought a new ultra-low temperature freezer, which they hope will arrive soon.

“Nag-order na rin kami ng ultra-low na darating this week, so were hoping and praying na darating yun this week tapos next week if ever na pwede na yung cold chain natin for Pfizer tsaka Moderna then we will give, we will continue our vaccination sa lahat ng mga klase ng vaccines next week.”

The Philippine National Police and Bureau of Fire Protection are now investigating the fire.

Justice Secretary Meynardo Guevarra also said he is ready to ask the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to help with the probe if needed.

In a text message to reporters, he said he will ask the NBI's regional office to lend a hand if signs of foul play are noted in the initial investigation.

"We’ll wait for the initial assessment of the Bureau of Fire Protection. if there are any indications of foul play, I will request the NBI regional office to step in," he said.

--TeleRadyo, 3 November 2021