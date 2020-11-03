Home  >  News

Typhoon Rolly's damage to infrastructure estimated at P5.7 billion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2020 11:20 PM

Typhoon Rolly's damage to Philippine infrastructure has reached nearly P6 billion.

As the country grapples with the aftermath of the storm, the Philippine Red Cross is urging state insurer, PhilHealth, to settle its remaining debt so the funds can be used for relief operations. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2020
