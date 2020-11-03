Typhoon Rolly's damage to infrastructure estimated at P5.7 billion
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 03 2020 11:20 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, typhoon Rolly, RollyPH, Philippine Red Cross, disaster response, PRC disaster response
- /overseas/11/03/20/4-dead-in-vienna-terrorist-attack-by-islamic-state-sympathizer
- /entertainment/11/03/20/cuteness-overload-billy-and-coleen-share-adorable-snaps-of-baby-amari
- /video/business/11/03/20/private-wet-markets-in-ncr-to-protest-high-pork-prices
- /sports/11/03/20/pfl-united-city-shows-no-mercy-in-crushing-maharlika
- /overseas/11/03/20/anxious-ame