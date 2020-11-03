Home  >  News

Palace defends Galvez's 'vaccine czar' appointment

Nov 03 2020

The Philippines' newly-appointed vaccine czar, Carlito Galvez Jr., believes his military background will be useful in his new role.

Malacañang defended Galvez' appointment amid criticisms the position should have been given to a medical expert. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2020
