More than 4 million Bicol residents remain without electricity due to 'Rolly'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2020 10:27 PM

Millions of residents in the Philippines' Bicol region remain without electricity following the onslaught of typhoon Rolly last weekend.

Even energy officials are unable to say when power could be restored. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 3, 2020
 
