Home > News All winners in village, youth council elections proclaimed: Comelec ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 02 2023 12:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The complete proclamation of all winners, including some detained persons, in Monday’s village and youth council polls in the Philippines. But not all the winners can assume office if they have pending poll cases. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 1, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight barangay SK elections BSKE Comelec proclamation