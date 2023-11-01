Home  >  News

All winners in village, youth council elections proclaimed: Comelec

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2023 12:25 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The complete proclamation of all winners, including some detained persons, in Monday’s village and youth council polls in the Philippines.

But not all the winners can assume office if they have pending poll cases. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 1, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   barangay   SK   elections   BSKE   Comelec   proclamation  