Watch more on iWantTFC

A health expert on Wednesday said information that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can cause heavy menstrual bleeding should be weighed with the risk benefit of taking the vaccines.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency warned that cases of heavy menstrual bleeding have been reported after the first, second and booster doses of Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Spikevax (Moderna).

"There is at least a reasonable possibility that the occurrence of heavy menstrual bleeding is causally associated with these vaccines," the EMA said.

Dr. Anna Ong-Lim, member of the Department of Health Technical Advisory Group Pediatric Infectious Diseases, said the EMA has recommended heavier periods to be added to the list of potential side-effects of mRNA vaccines.

"Sabi nila hindi daw po madalas na nakikita at ito naman po ay transient meaning panandalian lang at nag no normalize after a very short period of time," she said in a TeleRadyo interview.

She added that even the EMA information noted that the side-effect should not be a reason to reject the vaccines considering its benefits of protecting people from the virus.

She also urged students to continue to wear masks to prevent COVID-19 infection.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, Nov. 2, 2022