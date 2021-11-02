Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A fellow of the OCTA Research Group on Tuesday said the group would support the suggestion to remove the requirement of wearing face shields inside the cinema.

In an interview with ANC's Headstart, Dr. Guido David said the pitch was discussed in a business forum, and this "makes sense" because watching movies in the theater "would not be an enjoyable experience if you are wearing a face shield."

Asked if OCTA would support this, he said: "We would support it because I think the move is to allow only vaccinated people to enter theaters."

Last month, the country's pandemic task force allowed cinemas to reopen at 30 percent capacity for fully vaccinated individuals in areas under Alert Level 3, such as Metro Manila.

Health protocols are still to be observed inside the theater, with moviegoers sitting one seat apart and still wearing their masks as mandated by the national task force and the respective local governments.