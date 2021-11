Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

President Rodrigo Duterte will join leaders of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC in a summit next week, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

"Inaasahang dadalo via video conferencing ang Pangulo sa Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC sa Nov. 12," Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

(The President us expected to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation or APEC Summit on Nov. 12 via video conferencing.)

Duterte's schedule includes the opening and closing ceremonies, and the Global Economic Outlook presentation by the International Monetary Fund, among others, Roque said in a press briefing.

The 21-economy group includes the US, China and Japan.