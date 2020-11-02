Home  >  News

Typhoon Rolly leaves trail of destruction in several Philippine provinces

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2020 09:59 PM

Several provinces of the Philippines became a witness to the wrath of this year's most powerful storm in the world.

Typhoon Rolly killed at least 16 people and sparked a wave of criticism over how President Rodrigo Duterte responds to disasters. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 2, 2020
