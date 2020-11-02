Home  >  News

La Niña bringing more rains to PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2020 10:18 PM

Bad weather prior to typhoon Rolly worsened conditions in the province of Albay. The country is set to experience more rains due to the La Niña phenomenon. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 2, 2020
