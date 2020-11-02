Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Ilang taga-Batangas na-trap sa bubong ng bahay dahil sa flash flood

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2020 08:24 PM

Isang subdivision sa Batangas City ang nakaranas ng flash flood sa kasagsagan ng pananalasa ng bagyong Rolly. Na-trap sa ibabaw ng bubong ang ilang residente dahil sa mabilis na tumaas ang rumaragasang tubig. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeck Batallones. TV Patrol, Lunes, 2 Nobyembre 2020

