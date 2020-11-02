Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Higit 100 bahay nasunog sa Maynila

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 02 2020 08:34 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Sumiklab ang sunog sa isang residential area sa Santa Mesa, Maynila. Higit 100 bahay ang natupok, base sa pagtataya ng barangay. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 2 Nobyembre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   sunog   Santa Mesa   Manila   Bureau of Fire Protection   TV Patrol   Jeffrey Hernaez  