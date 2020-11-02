Duterte says to look for money for infra damage due to Rolly

Watch also in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said the government would search for funds for the repair of infrastructure damaged by erstwhile super Typhoon Rolly.

Initial estimates pegged the infrastructure damage at around P5.6 billion, with majority of this recorded in Bicol and Calabarzon, said Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

The figure excludes damage in Catanduanes, where Rolly first made landfall dawn of Sunday. Telecommunication lines are still down in the province, said Villar.

"Majority" of the government and private buildings were believed to be destroyed, he added in a televised Cabinet meeting.

"Maghahanap na tayo ngayon (we will now look), start to look for money," said the President.

