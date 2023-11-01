Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Higit 8 milyong motorsiklo sa PH di rehistrado: LTO

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2023 09:41 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Maghihigpit ang Land Transportation Office sa mga motorcycle rider sa mga susunod na linggo matapos lumitaw na higit 8 milyon motorsiklo ang hindi rehistrado sa buong bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 1 Nobyembre 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Land Transportation Office   LTO   motorcycle rider   motorcycle registration  