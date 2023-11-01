Home > News Higit 8 milyong motorsiklo sa PH di rehistrado: LTO ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2023 09:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Maghihigpit ang Land Transportation Office sa mga motorcycle rider sa mga susunod na linggo matapos lumitaw na higit 8 milyon motorsiklo ang hindi rehistrado sa buong bansa. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 1 Nobyembre 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: Land Transportation Office LTO motorcycle rider motorcycle registration