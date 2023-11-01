Crime commodities: Pre-registered SIM cards bought in bulk by scammers

Watch more on iWantTFC

Criminal syndicates are buying up pre-registered SIM cards in bulk for use in criminal activities, a cybercrime expert said Wednesday.

Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center chief Alexander Ramos said some 9,000 preregistered SIM cards were recently seized in a townhouse in Pasig City.

Operations against illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators have also led to seizures of boxes of preregistered SIM cards delivered from different areas.

"Itong sa Pasig malamang ito 'yung nagma-manufacture. Siya 'yung nangangalap nung mga suppliers at wholesale niyang binebenta," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Ramos said the preregistered SIM cards could be using fake registrations or bought in small quantities from various suppliers.

Once consolidated, these SIM cards will then be distributed to "syndicated operations of scams," he said.