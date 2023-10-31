2 Grade 8 students raped after accepting social media invite

Watch more on iWantTFC

Two Grade 8 students, both minors, have accused 3 men of raping them repeatedly for 2 days in Port Area, Manila over the weekend after accepting an invite via social media.

Initial reports said one of the Grade 8 students was allegedly contacted by one of the suspects via social media last Saturday, October 28.

The suspect, a friend of the student's boyfriend, invited her to a party near the Baseco Compound at the Port Area.

The 13-year-old student then asked her 14-year-old classmate to go to the Port Area where they met the 3 alleged suspects drinking beer.

"Nagkaroon ho ng mga pag-uusap at nagkaroon po ng pagpaplano na magkikita kung saan po sumama itong mga menor de edad. At nagkaroon ho sila ng inuman," Police Lt. Col. Emmanuel Gomez, station commander of Baseco Police Station, said.

The two students then got drunk and fell asleep. The men then raped the 2 repeatedly starting Sunday, October 29, before they escaped and reported the matter to the police on Tuesday, October 31.

"Talagang nanginginig po sila sa takot. Based po dun sa outcome nung examination, nakita nga ho na naabuso po sila,” Gomez said.

The police proceeded to the place of incident, resulting in the arrest of two of the three suspects Tuesday.

"We caught them inside their room kung saan po nangyari ‘yung panghahalay po. We were able to apprehend them, ‘yung dalawa. ‘Yung isa po kasi nung time na pagdating namin, umalis daw po," the police official said.

The suspects are now facing charges in violation of Republic Act 11648 (Statutory Rape) and Article 268 of the Revised Penal Code (Slight Illegal Detention). Authorities are still looking for the other suspect.