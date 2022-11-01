Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. visits storm-hit areas in Maguindanao del Norte

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 10:26 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government must recalibrate its disaster response following the deadly impact of Paeng.

He made the remarks during a visit Tuesday to storm-ravaged areas in Maguindanao del Norte province. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 1, 2022
