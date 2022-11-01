Home > News Marcos Jr. visits storm-hit areas in Maguindanao del Norte ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2022 10:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government must recalibrate its disaster response following the deadly impact of Paeng. He made the remarks during a visit Tuesday to storm-ravaged areas in Maguindanao del Norte province. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 1, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos Maguindanao del Norte Paeng PaengPH Maguindanao del Norte landslides landslide disaster calamity Ferdinand Marcos Jr disaster response /video/news/11/01/22/delivery-of-aid-to-maguindanao-del-norte-hampered-by-damaged-bridges-roads/overseas/11/01/22/japan-syphilis-cases-top-10000-this-year-for-first-time-since-1999/sports/11/01/22/pba-ayo-says-surging-converge-still-a-work-in-progress/sports/11/01/22/why-wushu-champ-agatha-wong-chose-to-get-into-med-school/news/11/01/22/parents-teachers-urged-to-continue-making-kids-wear-masks-inside-classrooms