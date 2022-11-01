Home > News Filipinos flock to cemeteries on eve of All Souls’ Day ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 01 2022 11:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine police were on full alert Tuesday as Filipinos commemorated the local Undas holiday marking the day of the dead. Some 192,000 police personnel were deployed to Metro Manila cemeteries which opened to the public for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 1, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Undas Undas 2022 All Saints' Day All Souls's Day PNP Philippine National Police /entertainment/11/02/22/fil-brit-rocker-beabadoobee-to-join-taylor-swift-tour/news/11/02/22/bangkay-ng-nawawalang-dalaga-sa-camsur-natagpuan/entertainment/11/02/22/a-family-affair-to-premiere-on-netflix-on-november-5/news/11/01/22/pinoy-talents-sa-barcelona-bumida-sa-the-lost-cat-opera/entertainment/11/01/22/rapper-takeoff-member-of-migos-shot-dead-tmz-reports