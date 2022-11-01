Home  >  News

Filipinos flock to cemeteries on eve of All Souls’ Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 11:31 PM

Philippine police were on full alert Tuesday as Filipinos commemorated the local Undas holiday marking the day of the dead.

Some 192,000 police personnel were deployed to Metro Manila cemeteries which opened to the public for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 1, 2022
