Delivery of aid to Maguindanao del Norte hampered by damaged bridges, roads

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 10:13 PM

Humanitarian supplies poured into Maguindanao del Norte, the southern Philippine province which suffered the most number of casualties from severe tropical storm Paeng.

The province is part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, where at least 61 persons are confirmed to have died during Paeng's onslaught over the weekend.

Getting aid to the calamity areas is a logistical challenge, with some of them left isolated by deadly landslides and destroyed bridges.

- The World Tonight, ANC, November 1, 2022