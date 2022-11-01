Home  >  News

Agri damage sa Quezon province nasa P281 milyon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 01 2022 09:25 AM

Sa pananalasa ng Bagyong Paeng, nalugmok ang kabuhayan ng mga magsasaka nang padapain ang kanilang mga taniman sa lalawigan ng Quezon.

Sa ngayon, umaabot sa P281 milyon ang inisyal na halaga ng pinsala sa agrikultura sa buong Quezon province.

Hindi nakaligtas sa bagsik ng bagyo ang ekta-ektaryang palayan, mga puno ng saging, gayundin ang malawakang taniman ng mga papaya at iba pang mga pananim sa lalawigan.

Sa bayan ng Buenavista na isa sa napuruhan sa probinsiya, hindi pa masukat ang tindi ng pinsala sa agrikultura.

Napapaiyak na lamang ang mga magsasaka kung papaano sila makakapagsimulang muli. Panawagan nila, sana madinig nang kinakaukulan ang kanilang mga hinaing kahit nasa malayo silang lugar.

Naideklara na ang state of calamity sa lalawigan para magamit ang kanilang quick response funds. — Ulat ni Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

